Yes Bank's shares surged over 4 percent on Thursday after media reports indicated that the country's largest insurer LIC bought shares of the troubled private lender. Also, Moody's recent upgrade on the private lender is fuelling the rally.

At 1:10 pm, the shares traded 4.67 percent higher to Rs 13.45 per share on the NSE.

About 105.98 shares (4.23 percent stake) were bought through open market. With this deal, LIC's stake in the private bank has risen to 4.98 percent from 0.75 percent earlier, indicated reports.

Another reason behind the surge in Yes Bank's shares is the recent rating upgrade by Moody's Investors Service.

The credit rating agency has upgraded Yes Bank's long-term foreign currency issuer rating to 'B3' from 'Caa1'. It has also upgraded the bank's long-term foreign and local currency bank deposit ratings to 'B3' from 'Caa1.

In fact, the outlook on the Bank has been changed to stable from positive, said the agency report.

This is in view with the recent capital raise done by the Bank via follow-on public offer route (FPO) worth Rs 15,000 crore. Moody's said that the successful equity raising showcases Yes Bank's regained access to external market funds, which is a result of its improving financial strength and will support depositor confidence.

added Moody's report.

It further noted, "Given the bank's improved solvency, there is further upside potential to Yes Bank's baseline credit assessment (BCA) and ratings over the next 12-18 months. Nevertheless, similar to other banks that undergo a restructuring, Moody's expects that any improvement in BCA will be gradual depending on the bank's ability to restore its franchise strength, improve its funding and maintain its stable solvency."