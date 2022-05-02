YES Bank's fear of new bad loans vanishes

A healthy asset quality trend and a significant decline in provisioning for bad loans aided YES Bank's earnings performance in the quarter ended March. YES Bank reported a 95 percent Year-on-Year (YoY) decline in provisioning for bad loans.

At 1010 IST, the banking stock was up 3.7 percent at Rs 14.14 on BSE.

YES Bank shares touched an intraday high at Rs 14.51 on BSE today. YES Bank shares touched an intraday high at Rs 14.51 on BSE today.

Provisions for Q4 FY22 stood at Rs 271 crore as compared to Rs 5,113 crore in Q4 FY21. In Q3 FY22, the bank reported provisions of Rs 375 crore.

Provisions are funds set aside by a bank — as assets to pay for loans that might turn sour in the future. Higher provisioning is likely an indication that there is a fear of loans turning bad whereas lower provisioning for bad loans could mean that the possibility of assets becoming non-performing is low.

The bank in its earnings call with analysts said that provisioning is more than adequate for bad loans, noted ICICI Securities.

YES Bank's asset quality in the reporting quarter and previous quarter.With both gross and net NPA situations improving along with a sequential decline in provisioning, YES Bank's prospects stand stronger, said Nirav Karkera, Head of Research, Fisdom.

"The progress on resolutions aggregating from a high number of credit upgrades and recovery has been meaningfully higher with over 25 percent higher value being resolved versus previous year FY21. Slippages have also reduced by around 50 percent versus FY21. A healthy mix of retail to corporate at 3 to 2 also contributes to the overall health of the credit portfolio," he explained.

The bank also said in its earnings conference call that if it sees recoveries are better than expected, then the lender would become even more aggressive on loan growth.

YES Bank reported new sanctions or disbursement of Rs 70,000 crore in FY22 across various segments while its net advances stood at Rs 181,052 crore in Q4 FY22, up 8 percent YoY and 3 percent QoQ.

The bank’s loan book was up 3.0 percent QoQ and 8.8 percent YoY. In line with its medium-term objective of creating a granular asset portfolio, YES Bank continues to build its retail advances, which were up 31 percent YoY, ICICI Securities noted.

Here is a snapshot of YES Bank's performance during the reporting quarter and previous quarter:

The private sector lender on Saturday reported a net profit of Rs 367 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022. FY22 is the first full-year profit since FY19.