Market
YES Bank: What should a retail investor do now?
Updated : December 03, 2019 09:22 AM IST
Between now and December 10, which is when we are likely to hear more on the fundraising plans, any bet on this stock is a gamble.
Market is an ocean and there are many places to fish, you don’t have to get into troubled waters.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more