#GDP#Zee#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

YES Bank: What should a retail investor do now?

Updated : December 03, 2019 09:22 AM IST

Between now and December 10, which is when we are likely to hear more on the fundraising plans, any bet on this stock is a gamble.
Market is an ocean and there are many places to fish, you don’t have to get into troubled waters.
YES Bank: What should a retail investor do now?
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Top 10 ELSS mutual funds in terms of 1 month returns in November

Top 10 ELSS mutual funds in terms of 1 month returns in November

This midcap realty stock with reasonable valuations offers highest 1Y returns

This midcap realty stock with reasonable valuations offers highest 1Y returns

Crisil sharply cuts FY20 growth forecast to a low 5.1%

Crisil sharply cuts FY20 growth forecast to a low 5.1%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV