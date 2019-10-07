Finance
Yes Bank up 9% on reports of private equity, tech firms' interest in stake sale
Updated : October 07, 2019 12:29 PM IST
Yes Bank shares surged as much as 9 percent on Monday following reports that the private lender is in talks with global private equity firms and major technology companies like Microsoft for a large stake sale.
In a separate development, Yes Bank on Sunday lodged a complaint with Mumbai Police and cyber cell against the spread of fake news and rumours about the private sector lender on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.
Yes Bank shares have slumped nearly 80 percent in the current financial year due to stressed asset quality, concerns over high promoter pledges, corporate governance irregularities and inadequate capital.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more