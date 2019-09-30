Market
Yes Bank tanks 15% despite RBI's approval to raise capital
Updated : September 30, 2019 12:46 PM IST
Yes Bank shares were trading at Rs 43.95 on the NSE at 10.37 am, down by almost 10 percent.
Yes Bank has lost over 75 percent of its stock value on concerns over non-performing assets and rating downgrades by agencies.
Yes Bank's board had approved increasing the authorised share capital to Rs 1,100 crore from Rs 800 crore to raise growth capital for the bank.
