Yes Bank tanks 15% despite RBI's approval to raise capital

Yes Bank shares tanked 15 percent on Monday, hitting its near 10-year low of Rs 41.50 per share despite the lender receiving the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) nod to raise capital.

"...the Bank is pleased to inform you that it has received an acknowledgment from the Reserve Bank of India to go ahead with the proposed increase in its authorised share capital," a Yes Bank exchange filing said.

At 12:45 pm, Yes Bank shares were trading at Rs 42.15 per share on the BSE, down 13.6 percent as compared to 1 percent or 385 points fall in BSE Sensex at 38,437.

The stock has fallen 21 percent in the last four days. Yes Bank has lost over 75 percent of its stock value on concerns over non-performing assets and rating downgrades by agencies.

Yes Bank's board had approved increasing the authorised share capital to Rs 1,100 crore from Rs 800 crore to raise growth capital for the bank.

At the same time, the bank's promoter Rana Kapoor has been reducing his stake in the bank in a phased manner. Last week, Kapoor's Yes Capital sold 1.8 percent of its holdings in the bank. Kapoor may soon sell his entire stake in the bank to Canadian firm Brookfield Asset Management, according to reports.

So far today, 93 million shares of the company have already changed hands on the NSE, as against its six-month daily average of 124.6 million shares.