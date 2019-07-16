Market
Yes Bank surges 11% after report claims PE firms looking to buy stake; lender denies
Updated : July 16, 2019 02:32 PM IST
The bank rose as much as 10.8 percent to Rs 103.35 per share on the BSE.
At 1:52 PM, the stock was trading 10 percent higher at Rs 102.55 as compared to 0.3 percent (107 points) rise in the BSE Sensex at 39,004.
