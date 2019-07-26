Yes Bank ends as top percentage gainer on both indexes; shares jump 9.6% on likely capital infusion plans
Updated : July 26, 2019 04:42 PM IST
Yes Bank shares closed 9.6 percent higher and the private sector lender ended as top percentage gainer on both indexes.
Yes Bank is down over 50 percent this year.
The Bank has acquired 3,27,50,139 equity shares or 18.55 percent of Cox & Kings.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more