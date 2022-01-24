Yes Bank shares up over 3% after sharp rise in Dec quarter earnings

Yes Bank shares fell into the negative territory on Monday after rising more than 3 percent as the company announced its December quarter earnings on weekend. The private lender reported a 77 percent year on year growth in December quarter profit at Rs 266 crore as lower provisions and higher loan recoveries drove earnings at the lender.

At 11:50 am, Yes Bank shares were quoting at Rs 13.65, down 0.09 points, or 0.66 percent on the BSE.

Currently, it is trading 20.28 percent below its 52-week high and 30.87 percent above its 52-week low.

Also Read:

Yes Bank Limited reported a Net Interest Income (NII) of Rs 1,764 crore, up 16 percent quarter-on-quarter, while its Net Interest Margin grew by 2.4 percent QoQ, up 25 basis points aided by a roughly 30 basis points reduction in the cost of deposits, at 4.9 percent. The bank also reported a record Retail Fee income of Rs 447 crore.

Provisions and contingencies fell 82 percent to Rs 375 crore. Sequentially they dipped 0.7 percent.

The bank reported a sustained momentum in New Business Generation - its retail disbursements stood at Rs 9,313 crore, while its small and medium entire prises (SME) disbursement was at Rs 4,940 crore. The bank reported wholesale disbursements at Rs 4,740 crore.