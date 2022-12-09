Yes Bank shares jump to a two-year high after multiple large transactions

Data reveals that close to 25.6 crore shares of the lender exchanged hands in over 140 transactions, resulting in a spike in trading volumes.

Shares of Yes Bank gained as much as 15 percent on Friday to surge to their highest level in two years after close to 1 percent equity exchanged hands in multiple large transactions.

Yes Bank was in focus on Friday after media reports suggested that the lender has moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to initiate a corporate insolvency resolution process against Zee Learn Ltd.’s wholly-owned unit Digital Ventures Pvt. Ltd. The NCLT, thereafter, issued a notice to Digital Ventures.

According to the report, Yes Bank filed the petition under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), which allows a financial creditor to file an application for initiating the process.

Yes Bank was also in the news after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last week conditionally approved the sale of securities worth Rs 8,898 crore to global private equity players Carlyle and Advent groups.

Further, the investors and the bank will engage with the RBI to seek an early resolution of the conditions to procure the final approval on this matter.

CA Basque Investments, a part of the Carlyle Group and Verventa Holdings, an affiliate of funds managed by Advent, will be offered a little over 184.80 crore shares each at a price of Rs 13.78 apiece. Likewise, they will get more than 128.37 crore warrants each at a price of Rs 14.82.

Yes Bank shares ended 11.8 percent higher at Rs 19.85. The stock was the most traded Indian stock by value and volume on Friday.