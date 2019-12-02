#GDP#Zee#Maharashtra
Yes Bank shares slump 5 percent as brokerages raise concerns over ‘lesser-known investors’

Updated : December 02, 2019 10:22 AM IST

Global brokerage Macquarie raised concerns over the quality of investors saying that their names were not heard before.
Hong Kong-based SPGP Holdings and Canadian family office of Erwin Singh Braich have committed $1.2 billion out of the total recapitalisation of $2 billion.
London-based Citax Holdings has offered to invest $500 million, Yes Bank said.
Yes Bank shares slump 5 percent as brokerages raise concerns over 'lesser-known investors'
