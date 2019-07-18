YES Bank shares slump 19% after Q1 profit plunge

YES Bank shares tanked 19 percent to Rs 79.15 in early morning trading on Thursday after the lender reported a near 91 percent slump in first-quarter earnings.

At 09:22 am, the stock was trading at Rs 89.20 on the National Stock Exchange, down 9.35 percent. The stock slipped to the lowest level since March 2014. The stock has also erased market capitalisation of Rs 24,000 crore in 2019, its current market cap is at Rs 20,000 crore.

The private lender reported a 91 percent drop in the net profit as compared to last year due to higher provisioning and lower other income. Net interest income increased merely 2.78 percent YoY to Rs 2,280.84 crore.

Net NPA increased to Rs 6,883 crore from Rs 4,485 crore QoQ. On a YoY basis, provisions rose to Rs 1,784 crore from Rs 625 crore last year. However, the bank's loan book grew 18 percent to Rs 2.36 trillion, led majorly by retail loans.

Among brokerages, Jefferies maintained' underperform' recommendation on the stock with target price of Rs 50 per share. The research house said, "Q1 is far worse than what we had anticipated. About half of the new non-performing loans (NPLs) are outside watchlist. The management assured capital infusion in Q2, but the optics are too unsettling."

Nomura maintained 'hold' on the stock with reduced target price to Rs 110 from Rs 230 per share earlier.

The brokerage believes that the path to recovery could be challenging and capital raise in the near-term looks critical. BB book of Rs 30,000 crore is too large to visualize stable asset quality in near-term.

Credit Suisse also maintained 'hold' recommendation with target price reduced to Rs 94 from Rs 205 per share earlier.

