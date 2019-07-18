Market
YES Bank shares slump 19% after Q1 profit plunge
Updated : July 18, 2019 09:51 AM IST
YES Bank shares tanked 19 percent intraday on Thursday post disappointing first quarter earnings this fiscal year. Intraday, the stock plunged 19. percent to its day's low of Rs 79.15.
The private lender reported a decline of 91 percent drop in the net profit as compared to last year due to higher provisioning and lower other income.
Net interest income increased merely 2.78 percent YoY to Rs 2,280.84 crore from Rs 2,219.14 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
