The share price of Yes Bank slipped for the sixth consecutive session on Thursday despite the company announcing its decision of raising funds by issuing fresh equity shares via a follow-on public offer (FPO).

The stock fell as much as 8 percent to Rs 18.80 per share on the NSE today. In the last 6 trading sessions, the shares plunged about 32 percent to the current levels.

The bank's Rs 15,000 crore FPO received a 22 percent subscription at the end of the first day of the bidding process, on Wednesday.

The Capital Raising Committee of the Board of Directors of the bank (CRC) approved the floor price at Rs 12 per equity share with a cap price of Rs 13 per share, a hefty discount of over 50 percent.

Also Read: Key things to know before buying Yes Bank's FPO

State Bank of India, the major investor in the private lender, had already invested Rs 1,760 crore in the FPO, even before the issue opened. Later, on July 14, anchor investors infused Rs 4,098 crore. All 12 investors placed their bids for 3,41,53,84,614 equity shares at the lower end of the price band of Rs 12-13 per share.

Bay Tree India Holdings I, owned by Tilden Park, was the largest anchor investor, investing Rs 2,250 crore in Yes Bank for an allocation of 1,87,50,00,000 shares.

Most market analysts have recommended avoiding the issue given the stressed assets in Yes Bank, while some feel that the FPO is a good opportunity to make some quick money considering SBI backing the private lender.