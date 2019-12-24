Market
YES Bank shares rise nearly 5% on hope of fresh funding
Updated : December 24, 2019 03:24 PM IST
On Monday, sources told CNBC-TV18 that some European investors; with a large exposure in Russia, and Europe; were looking to invest in YES Bank.
The investment banking sources said that discussions regarding the YES Bank fundraising was at the advanced stage.
The bank was on the lookout for institutional investors to raise funds for long.
