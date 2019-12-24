#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
YES Bank shares rise nearly 5% on hope of fresh funding

Updated : December 24, 2019 03:24 PM IST

On Monday, sources told CNBC-TV18 that some European investors; with a large exposure in Russia, and Europe; were looking to invest in YES Bank.
The investment banking sources said that discussions regarding the YES Bank fundraising was at the advanced stage.
The bank was on the lookout for institutional investors to raise funds for long.
