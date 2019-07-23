#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Market Stocks
Market

YES Bank shares plunge 4% after Rana Kapoor pledged his entire stake

Updated : July 23, 2019 11:54 AM IST

YES Bank slipped over 4 percent after promoter Rana Kapoor pledged 10 crore shares or 4.31 percent of its total shareholding.
In last one year, the stock eroded 76 percent value. At 11:26 am, the share price of the private lender was trading 1.37 percent higher to Rs 92.40 per share on the NSE.
YES Bank shares plunge 4% after Rana Kapoor pledged his entire stake
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Kotak Bank shares gain 2% on strong Q1 earnings; brokerages see further upside

Kotak Bank shares gain 2% on strong Q1 earnings; brokerages see further upside

Chandrayaan-2 Launch in Pics: India's second moon mission, as it happened

Chandrayaan-2 Launch in Pics: India's second moon mission, as it happened

Zee Entertainment Q1 results today: Key things to watch out for

Zee Entertainment Q1 results today: Key things to watch out for

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV