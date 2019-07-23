Market
YES Bank shares plunge 4% after Rana Kapoor pledged his entire stake
Updated : July 23, 2019 11:54 AM IST
YES Bank slipped over 4 percent after promoter Rana Kapoor pledged 10 crore shares or 4.31 percent of its total shareholding.
In last one year, the stock eroded 76 percent value. At 11:26 am, the share price of the private lender was trading 1.37 percent higher to Rs 92.40 per share on the NSE.
