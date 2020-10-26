Earnings Yes Bank shares pare gains to decline over 3% despite better than expected earnings Updated : October 26, 2020 02:51 PM IST Earlier in the day, the stock rose 5 percent to Rs 14 per share on BSE but later pared gains to fall 3.3 percent to Rs 12.90. Post the earnings, ICICI Securities reinitiated coverage on the stock with a 'hold' and target price of Rs 14. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.