Yes Bank shares pare gains to decline over 3% despite better than expected earnings

Shares of YES Bank fell over 3 percent on Monday even after the bank turned profitable in the September quarter. Yes Bank reported a net profit of Rs 129.4 crore in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 as against a net loss of Rs 600 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Earnings beat CNBC-TV18 analysts' expectations as it had estimated a loss of Rs 306.8 crore and NII of Rs 1,841.8 crore.

Earlier in the day, the stock rose 5 percent to Rs 14 per share on BSE but later pared gains to fall 3.3 percent to Rs 12.90.

Net Interest Income (NII) during Q2FY21 fell 9.7 percent to Rs 1,973 crore from Rs 2,186 crore, YoY. On a sequential basis, NII grew 3.4 percent aided by a higher net interest margin at 3.1 percent, up 10 bps, QoQ.

Asset quality in Q2FY21 improved as gross non-performing assets (NPA) declined 1.1 percent to Rs 32,344.36 crore from Rs 32,702.70 crore and net NPA fell 3.5 percent to Rs 7,868.13 crore from Rs 8,157.50 crore, QoQ. Gross NPA as a percentage of gross advances fell decreased by 40 bps to 16.9 percent from 17.3 percent in the last quarter and net NPA dropped by 25 bps to 4.71 percent from 4.96 percent.

Post the earnings, ICICI Securities reinitiated coverage on the stock with a 'hold' and target price of Rs 14. It becomes tricky to assess YES Bank, from a stock call perspective, especially during its consolidation/turnaround phase, the brokerage noted.

steadily improving fee income and NIM profile is commendable," it stated.