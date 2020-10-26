  • SENSEX
Yes Bank shares pare gains to decline over 3% despite better than expected earnings

Updated : October 26, 2020 02:51 PM IST

Earlier in the day, the stock rose 5 percent to Rs 14 per share on BSE but later pared gains to fall 3.3 percent to Rs 12.90.
Post the earnings, ICICI Securities reinitiated coverage on the stock with a 'hold' and target price of Rs 14.
Yes Bank shares pare gains to decline over 3% despite better than expected earnings

