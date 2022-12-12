Yes Bank gains for third straight day to extend gains from two-year high

Yes Bank shares have jumped over 20 percent in the last five trading sessions and nearly 64 percent in the last six months.

Buy / Sell Yes Bank share TRADE

Continuing its positive momentum from last week, Yes Bank Ltd. shares jumped another 7.6 percent on Monday to hit a new 52-week-high level of Rs 21.20 apiece. The stock counter on Monday also saw 0.12 percent of the company’s equity exchanging hands in a block deal.

In the previous session as well, Yes Bank shares had closed 12 percent higher to surge to their highest level in two years after close to 1 percent equity exchanged hands in multiple large transactions.

Data revealed that close to 25.6 crore shares of the lender exchanged hands in over 140 transactions on Friday, resulting in a spike in trading volumes.

Notably, Yes Bank shares have jumped over 20 percent in the last five trading sessions and nearly 64 percent in the last six months.

The recent rally came after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) earlier this month gave conditional approval for the sale of Yes Bank’s securities worth Rs 8,898 crore to global private equity players Carlyle and Advent groups.

Yes Bank said that the investors and the bank will engage with the RBI to seek an early resolution of the conditions to procure the final approval on this matter.

CA Basque Investments, a part of the Carlyle Group, and Verventa Holdings, an affiliate of funds managed by Advent, will be offered a little over 184.80 crore shares of Yes Bank each at a price of Rs 13.78 apiece. Likewise, they will get more than 128.37 crore warrants each at a price of Rs 14.82.

Shares of Yes Bank are trading at Rs 20.85, up 5.84 percent.

Also Read: Delhi HC grants bail to former Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor in money laundering case