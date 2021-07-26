Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow

    Yes Bank shares jump over 7% after strong Q1 results

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    Yes Bank posted a net profit of Rs 207 crore in the quarter ended June 2021 as compared to Rs 45.44 crore in the year-ago period.

    Yes Bank shares jump over 7% after strong Q1 results
    The share price of Yes Bank rallied over 7 percent on Monday after the lender reported more than four-fold jump in net profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2022.
    Yes Bank posted a net profit of Rs 207 crore in the quarter ended June 2021 as compared to Rs 45.44 crore in the year-ago period. The bank said this was its highest net profit since December 2018.
    Net interest income (NII) in Q1FY22 declined 26.5 percent to Rs 1,402.1 crore versus Rs 1,908.2 crore, YoY.
    Read here:
    Yes Bank Q1 results: Net profit jumps to Rs 207 crore
    On the asset quality front, the bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPAs) during the quarter fell 0.4 percent to Rs 28,506 crore from Rs 28,609.5 crore, QoQ. Net NPAs also declined 3.7 percent to Rs 9,454.9 crore from Rs 9,813.4 crore, sequentially.
    Gross NPAs rose by 20 bps to 15.60 percent of the gross advances as of June 30, 2021, from 15.4 percent in the previous quarter. Net NPAs, however, decreased by 10 bps to 5.78 percent from 5.88 percent, QoQ.
    Provisions for bad loans and contingencies came down to Rs 644.43 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 1,086.61 crore earlier.
    The private sector lender said its corporate recoveries/resolutions during the quarter at Rs 1,643 crore outpaced the slippages of Rs 1,258 crore.
    New business generation continued for the quarter with retail disbursements of Rs 5,006 crore, SME disbursements of Rs 3,242 crore and wholesale banking disbursements of Rs 3,625 crore, it said.
    At 12:40 pm, the stock was trading 3.83 percent higher at Rs 13.57 apiece on the BSE.
    Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here.
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Tata Motors Q1FY22 preview: Street expects JLR business, standalone losses; stock down 4.77% in 5 days

    Next Article

    Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit: Here’s why ICICI Bank is in focus

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Finserv13,501.05 299.85 2.27
    Divis Labs4,913.90 89.15 1.85
    Hindalco399.15 7.40 1.89
    UltraTechCement7,610.00 119.70 1.60
    Titan Company1,726.00 25.05 1.47
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Finserv13,505.35 304.75 2.31
    UltraTechCement7,606.60 117.65 1.57
    Titan Company1,723.15 22.50 1.32
    Tata Steel1,298.45 16.55 1.29
    Sun Pharma701.50 7.50 1.08
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Finserv13,501.05 299.85 2.27
    Divis Labs4,913.90 89.15 1.85
    Hindalco399.15 7.40 1.89
    UltraTechCement7,610.00 119.70 1.60
    Titan Company1,726.00 25.05 1.47
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Finserv13,505.35 304.75 2.31
    UltraTechCement7,606.60 117.65 1.57
    Titan Company1,723.15 22.50 1.32
    Tata Steel1,298.45 16.55 1.29
    Sun Pharma701.50 7.50 1.08

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.45500.05500.07
    Euro-Rupee87.78500.17900.20
    Pound-Rupee102.56000.24800.24
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67520.00220.32
    View More