Market
Yes Bank shares jump 9% after Rakesh Jhunjhunwala buys stake
Updated : November 05, 2019 09:48 AM IST
Shares of Yes Bank surged nearly 9 percent on Tuesday after ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala on Monday bought nearly 1.3 crore shares of the private sector lender for around Rs 87 crore.
Jhunjhunwala had bought 1.3 crores shares of Yes Bank which amounts to. 0.5 percent stake in the bank.
Recently, Yes Bank MD Ravneet Gill told CNBC-TV18 that the bank had received a binding offer of $1.2 billion from a global investor
Special Thursday Expiry on
10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more