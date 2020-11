Shares of Yes Bank were locked in a 5 percent upper circuit for the third straight day at Rs 14.21 on the BSE. The jump in the stock price comes after two positive developments.

MSCI Inc., the world’s largest index compiler with assets worth $15 trillion benchmarked indices, has included Yes Bank to its standard index - MSCI India Domestic Index after its semi-annual review.

On Tuesday, CARE Ratings revised its rating on Yes Bank's debt instrument. The rating agency has revised the bank's infrastructure bonds rating to 'CARE BBB' from the previous 'CARE B'.

CARE has also revised its outlook to ‘Stable’ from the previous “Under Credit watch with Developing Implications” on the above-mentioned instruments.

The rating agency has also given 'CARE BB+' rating each on YES Bank's Upper Tier II Bonds and Perpetual Bonds (Basel II) from previous 'CARE D'.

There were pending 'buy' orders of 1,17,46,781 shares, with no sellers available.