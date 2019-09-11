Market
Yes Bank shares gain 8% amid reports of Rana Kapoor selling his stake to Paytm
Updated : September 11, 2019 10:11 AM IST
Yes Bank share rose over 6 percent on Wednesday on reports that Rana Kapoor is in talks with Paytm to sell his stake in the bank.
Kapoor, with his family members, and the investment firms they control, own a 9.64 percent stake in the private sector lender.
As of Monday's close of Rs 63.10, the shareholding of Kapoor and his family members is worth Rs 1,550 crore.
