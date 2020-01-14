Yes Bank shares fall 8% as brokerages remain bearish on capital raising concerns
Updated : January 14, 2020 11:56 AM IST
Shares of Yes Bank fell nearly 8 percent on Tuesday as brokerages remained bearish on the stock amid uncertainties over capital raising plans.
Kotak Institutional Equities maintained a 'sell' call on the stock and cut its target to Rs 40 from Rs 55 per share.
Morgan Stanley has also retained an underweight call on the stock with a target at Rs 25 per share.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more