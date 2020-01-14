#CABQuiz#Markets#Vistara
Yes Bank shares fall 8% as brokerages remain bearish on capital raising concerns

Updated : January 14, 2020 11:56 AM IST

Shares of Yes Bank fell nearly 8 percent on Tuesday as brokerages remained bearish on the stock amid uncertainties over capital raising plans.
Kotak Institutional Equities maintained a 'sell' call on the stock and cut its target to Rs 40 from Rs 55 per share.
Morgan Stanley has also retained an underweight call on the stock with a target at Rs 25 per share.
