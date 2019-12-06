Yes Bank shares fall 6% after Moody's downgrade

Shares of Yes Bank fell 6 percent on Friday after global rating agency Moody's on Thursday downgraded the ratings of the private sector lender with a 'negative' outlook, citing asset quality concerns and the shrinking capital. The agency said the bank's claim to have received investor interest to the tune of $2 billion has "significant execution risks around the timing, price, and regulatory approvals".

The stock fell as much as 5.9 percent to Rs 58.4 per share on the BSE. At 9:45 AM, the stock was trading 4.3 percent lower at Rs 59.40 as compared to a 0.3 percent or 123 points rise in BSE Sensex at 40,899.

Moody's, which had warned of a downgrade on November 6, cut its long-term foreign currency issuer rating to 'B2' from 'Ba3' on Thursday with a 'negative' outlook. The agency said the bank's pool of potential stressed assets and low loss-absorbing buffers against those assets will add more pressure to its funding and liquidity, creating additional risks to the credit profile.

The downgrade also takes into account the assumption that the government will strive to maintain systemic stability and help prevent any weakness in credit profile from significantly affecting depositors and creditors, the agency said.

The negative outlook is driven by risks of further deterioration in the bank's solvency, funding or liquidity if the bank is unable to recapitalise itself within the next few quarters, the agency said.

On November 29, Yes Bank said the board has approved to raise up to $2 billion from new investors, including HK-based SPGP Holdings, backed by Canadian family office of Erwin Braich, and Aditya Birla Family Office.

However, this did not please the markets. The stock fell nearly 13 percent in just 2 days post this announcement as brokerages flagged concerns over investment by ‘lesser-known’ investors in the bank. The stock has fallen 64 percent both in the last 1 year and on a year-to-date basis.

Macquarie has an 'underperform' rating on the stock with a target at Rs 50 per share. The brokerage has big reservations against the quality of investors. It was doubtful about the RBI's approval of investors wanting more than 10 percent for 85 percent of proposed capital.

The board of the bank is slated to meet on December 10 to finalise the fundraising plans. The bank has been finding the going tough since August last year after the RBI refused to clear the reappointment of co-promoter and chief executive Rana Kapoor on concerns around corporate governance and poor lending practices.

