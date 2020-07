Shares of Yes Bank fell 10 percent in early morning deals on Tuesday to Rs 11.10 per share, below its FPO price of Rs 12. The stock price of the lender has fallen almost 20 percent in the last 2 days. At 9:40 am, the stock was trading 5.7 percent lower at Rs 11.70 per share as compared to a 0.7 percent or 287 points rise in BSE Sensex at 38,222.

On Monday, the stock was locked in a 10 percent lower circuit after the company's shares allotted in the follow-on public offer (FPO) got listed on the bourses.

The stock of the private sector bank has consistently been falling since the pricing announcement of the FPO on July 10, down 58 percent since then.

"12,504 million equity shares of YES Bank are listed and admitted for trading on the exchange with effect from July 27, 2020. These shares rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the company," said the lender in a release yesterday.

Meanwhile, State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday also said that its holding in Yes Bank has come down to 30 percent after the FPO. Prior to the FPO, SBI holding in Yes Bank stood at 48.21 percent, the country's largest lender said in a regulatory filing.

Earlier this month, Yes Bank managed to close its FPO with about 95 percent subscription, driven by institutional investors, even as HNIs and retail investors showed tepid interest in the bank's offering.