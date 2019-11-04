Market
Yes Bank shares erase early losses, jump over 7%
Updated : November 04, 2019 10:45 AM IST
The share price of YES Bank plunges 15 percent intraday on Monday after the Bank's Q2 net loss widened due to a sharp increase in non-performing assets.
YES Bank reported a net loss of Rs 600.08 crore in Q2 September 2019 as compared to the net profit of Rs 964.70 crore in Q2 September 2018.
Most brokerages remained bearish on the stock. Phillip Capital cut its target price to Rs 50 from Rs 85 earlier.
