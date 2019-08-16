Market
YES Bank shares can make you rich! It's the top performer on Sensex
Updated : August 16, 2019 01:22 PM IST
Shares of YES Bank rose over 6 percent in intra-day deals on Friday after the lender said that it has raised Rs 1,930 crore through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP).
The lender also said that that it is planning to raise additional funds after the success of its QIP.
