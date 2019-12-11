Market
YES Bank share slips 19% due to uncertainties over fundraising
Updated : December 11, 2019 12:16 PM IST
YES Bank’s share slipped over 19 percent on Wednesday, as uncertainties prevail over its abilities to raise $2 billion.
At 12:15 pm, the bank's share was trading 16.42 percent lower at Rs 42.25 on the NSE.
YES Bank informed the exchanges that Srinivas Solaraj-led Citax Holdings and Citax Investment Group have made an offer to invest $500 million.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more