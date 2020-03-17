YES Bank share price rallies 73% after Moody's upgrade; up 151% in 2 sessions

  • SENSEX
Updated : March 17, 2020 11:01 AM IST

Shares of YES Bank surged over 34 percent on Tuesday, in an otherwise weak market, after rating agency Moody's upgraded the lender's rating and changed its outlook to positive.
This rating action concluded the review with direction uncertain that was initiated on Yes Bank's ratings on March 6, the agency added.
The stock also advanced 45 percent in the previous session as bailout plan came into effect. The stock has risen over 95 percent in 2 days.
