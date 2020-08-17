  • SENSEX
Hey Google, what is Yes Bank's share price? Erstwhile blue chip now punters' delight

Updated : August 17, 2020 06:08 PM IST

People ask Google for share price of Yes Bank more than they do for any other stock.
That's because the stock is optically cheap, highly liquid and fairly volatile -- meaning day traders think it offers a good chance to make quick money.
