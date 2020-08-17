Hey Google, what is Yes Bank's share price? Erstwhile blue chip now punters' delight

The Indian stock market has made a strong comeback over the past few months, helped by some its marquee names: Reliance Industries (biggest by mcap), SBI (largest lender) and HDFC Bank (biggest private-sector bank), among others.

But they are not the stocks whose share price people look up the most on Google.

The holder of that title is Yes Bank, a bit odd, given the bank’s near-death experience in March this year.

Google Trends data suggests people searched for 'Yes Bank share price' more than they did for each of the hallowed names mentioned above for the past one month, and even over one year. (SBI is slightly ahead over the past three- and six-month periods.)

Never mind that Yes Bank’s share price is today a fraction of what it used to be at its peak two years back, but the stock now seems to have become a hot favourite with day traders, who punt for small movements in prices.

There are several reasons why traders, especially retail traders, love Yes Bank.

Its share price is optically small (currently trades at around Rs 14), which will fool some into thinking it is equivalent to being cheap. It is also fairly volatile, meaning some traders may think of it as an easy counter to make quick money in.

Besides, when a stock is highly liquid—traded heavily—it becomes easier for traders to buy and sell sizeable quantities for quick gains.

But while Yes Bank's stock price has plunged since March after the bank’s precarious state of finances became public, trading volumes in the stock have zoomed.

In late July, over a 100 crore shares of Yes Bank were traded on the NSE in a single trading session.

Today, trading in Yes Bank shares was frozen at the lower end of the 5 percent intra-day circuit filter, with no buyers for the stock. Still, 31 crore shares changed hands on both exchanges combined.

Market experts say the interest in the stock could have more to do with technical factors—trading volumes, price levels—than fundamental reasons.

This is also borne out by the search interest on Moneycontrol.

"Yes Bank has for a long time been among the most searched stock on our website ahead of even large cap stocks," said Vishal Kshatriya, Product Lead at Moneycontrol. He added that users looked up charts, technical ratings and news for Yes Bank more than its financial statements, indicating high trader interest.

A part of the buying has been attributed to stranded investors in the stock trying to lower their average cost of purchase.

Under the restructuring plan, Yes Bank shareholders were barred from selling 75 percent of their holdings for three years.

Jaikishan Parmar, analyst at Angel Broking said, “Retail investors are averaging out (their purchases in) the stock right now. There are many who might've bought the stock at a higher price in the past, and are now just buying more to average it out."

Yes Bank’s recent follow-on public offer was just about subscribed, but most retail and high-networth individuals gave the issue a pass.

After the FPO, Yes Bank’s share capital doubled to Rs 2505.4 crore shares of face value Rs 2 per share. That increases the floating stock, making it even more attractive to traders who bet on stocks based on price and volume parameters.

There have been favourable developments for Yes Bank over the past few weeks, though.

Last week, LIC informed the exchanges that its holding in Yes Bank was now close to 5 percent as a result of the open market purchases between September 2017 and July 31, 2020. While it is not clear how many of the shares were bought post-moratorium, the purchases are seen as a vote-of-confidence in the bank.

Also, credit rating agency Moody's recently upgraded Yes Bank’s long-term foreign currency issuer rating to 'B3' from 'Caa1', and changed the outlook on the bank to stable from positive, citing the recent FPO.

In a recent interview to CNBC-TV18, Yes Bank MD & CEO Prashant Kumar said that 90 percent of the bank’s customers who availed the moratorium have not defaulted during the last 12 months.