Yes Bank rises over 6% after CEO Ravneet Gill clears air on management stability

Shares of Yes Bank rallied 6.86 percent intraday on Monday after CEO and MD Ravneet Singh Gill, in an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, cleared the air on his resignation and banks’ financial instability.

At 12:42 PM, the shares of the private lender were trading 5.79 percent higher at Rs 93.25 per share on the NSE. Intraday, the stock rose 6.86 percent to its day’s high at Rs 94.20.

Over the last few weeks, there have been a lot of speculations about the board and management stability, asset portfolio and future growth prospects.

Gill said that the claims were completely baseless and that they indicated a "concerted effort to try and cause a bit of instability.”

“The talk about management stability... talk about what is happening with credit... what happens with respect to future revenue trajectory of the bank... very much unfounded. We thought that this will pass over a period of time but that hasn’t happened,” said Gill, in an interview with CNBC-TV18 on Monday.

He added that this led to him deciding to come out and clarify on the matter.

