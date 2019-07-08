Market
Yes Bank rises over 6% after CEO Ravneet Gill clears air on management stability
Updated : July 08, 2019 02:33 PM IST
Over the last few weeks, there have been a lot of speculations about the board and management stability, asset portfolio and future growth prospects.
Gill said that the claims were completely baseless and that they indicated a "concerted effort to try and cause a bit of instability.”
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more