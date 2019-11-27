YES Bank rises 9% as board to discuss and consider fundraising

YES Bank's share price rallied over 9 percent intraday on Wednesday as the company decided to hold a meeting to discuss and consider raising of funds.

At 9:21 am, the shares were trading 6.65 percent higher at Rs 67.35 per share on the NSE, while on an intraday basis, the share price rallied 9.26 percent to Rs 69.

The meeting will be held on November 29 to discuss and consider raising of funds by issue of equity or equity-linked securities through permissible modes, subject to necessary shareholders or regulatory approvals, as applicable, the bank said.

The bank, however, did not elaborate on the quantum of funds it plans to raise.

Earlier, the bank, which has claimed that it is in discussions with potential suitors who are willing to pump in up to $3 billion (around Rs 21,156 crore) collectively, said it may raise money either through a North American family office, which has made a binding offer to pump $1.2 billion, or through a combination of investors.

The other investors include private equity funds, domestic mutual funds, domestic financial investors and domestic family offices.

Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here.