Yes Bank on Monday reported loan growth for the first time in the last seven quarters. The bank's loans and advances grew by 0.8 percent to Rs 1,72,850 crore at the end of March 2021 as compared to Rs 1,71,443 crore in the same period a year ago.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the bank's loan growth was 2.25 percent, the highest in past 10 quarters.

Under this, the gross retail disbursements during the March quarter rose 154.3 percent to Rs 7,828 crore from Rs 3,078 crore, YoY.

Yes Bank's deposits as of March 31 increased by 54.7 percent to Rs 1.62 lakh crore as against Rs 1.05 lakh crore by end of March 2020, the bank said in its quarterly update to the exchanges.

The CASA (current account and savings account) deposits rose by 51.8 percent to Rs 42,587 crore as against Rs 28,063 crore. CASA ratio was at 26.14 percent versus 26.63 percent, YoY, and versus 25.97 percent, QoQ.

The liquidity coverage ratio was 122.7 percent in the period under consideration against 37 percent a year ago.