#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Yes Bank recovers 6% from the 52-week intra-day low. Here's why

Updated : September 27, 2019 11:08 AM IST

Yes Bank shares rebounded on Friday, recovering from a 5 percent fall to a 52-week low of Rs 48.50 per share in intra-day trade.
Yes Bank was among the biggest gainers till April 2018 and had given over 2800 percent return since listing in July 2005.
In 2019 alone, Yes Bank has fallen over 71 percent underperforming the Sensex by 79.5 percent.
Yes Bank recovers 6% from the 52-week intra-day low. Here's why
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Maruti Suzuki cuts price of Baleno RS by Rs 1 lakh

Maruti Suzuki cuts price of Baleno RS by Rs 1 lakh

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro, OnePlus TV Q1 launched in India: Price, specfications, etc

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro, OnePlus TV Q1 launched in India: Price, specfications, etc

Sensex, Nifty rise 1% as Donald Trump hints at trade deal with China; banks, auto stocks gain

Sensex, Nifty rise 1% as Donald Trump hints at trade deal with China; banks, auto stocks gain

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV