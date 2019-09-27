Yes Bank recovers 6% from the 52-week intra-day low. Here's why
Updated : September 27, 2019 11:08 AM IST
Yes Bank shares rebounded on Friday, recovering from a 5 percent fall to a 52-week low of Rs 48.50 per share in intra-day trade.
Yes Bank was among the biggest gainers till April 2018 and had given over 2800 percent return since listing in July 2005.
In 2019 alone, Yes Bank has fallen over 71 percent underperforming the Sensex by 79.5 percent.
