Yes Bank recovers 6% from the 52-week intra-day low. Here's why

Yes Bank shares rebounded on Friday, recovering from a 5 percent fall to a 52-week low of Rs 48.50 per share in intra-day trade. At 10.31 am, Yes Bank traded 1.47 percent higher, quoting at Rs 51.80 on NSE. The stock had opened lower at Rs 50 apiece, down 2.06 percent from its Thursday's close (close to 5 percent lower) of Rs 51.05.

The high volatility with the stock trading in a range of over 6 percent came after reports Rana Kapoor is looking to exit Yes Bank and may soon sell his entire stake in the bank to Canadian firm Brookfield Asset Management, reported Financial Express, citing people familiar with the matter.

The combined entities held 9.64 percent holding in the bank which now stands at 6.89 percent. The release of shares took place between September 18 to 20, 2019.

CNBC-TV18 earlier this month reported that Kapoor is in talks with Paytm to sell his stake in the bank he co-founded. In August, Kapoor sought out Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the founder and CEO of the Noida-based mobile payments startup backed by Japan’s Softbank, and offered to sell his stake in Yes Bank, as well as that of his family members, for Rs 1,800-2,000 crore, one of the sources told CNBC-TV18.

Yes Bank was among the biggest gainers till April 2018 and had given over 2800 percent return since listing in July 2005. From 2009 to April 2018, return on Yes Bank shares had been over 1400 percent. However, things changed after April 2018 and the stock has lost 67 percent of its value.

The stock which was around Rs 21 in 2009 (Rs 11.74 on the listing day), was trading around Rs 350 per share in April 2018. It is currently trading at Rs 52.

In 2019 alone, the stock has fallen over 71 percent underperforming the Sensex by 79.5 percent. The fall started after concerns emerged regarding eroding balance sheet strength, rising non-performing assets (NPAs), capital raising and weak visibility of profits.

