YES Bank receives binding offer; stock shoots up 35%

YES Bank's shares skyrocketed nearly 35 percent intraday on Thursday after the bank received a binding offer of $1.2 billion.

The investment was made through fresh issuance of equity shares, subject to regulatory approvals/conditions as well as bank's board and shareholders approvals.

At 1:14 pm, the shares were trading 13.91 percent higher to Rs 64.70 per share on the NSE while in intraday, the shares rallied 35 percent at Rs 76.6.

In the period of last one year, the stock fell 63 percent but in this month alone, the stock has risen 69 percent.

The Bank in its BSE regulatory filing said, "We had informed the exchanges that the Bank had received strong interest from multiple foreign as well as domestic private equity and strategic investors for the capital raise and remains firmly on course to raising growth capital subject to necessary approvals."

CEO Ravneet Gill had earlier mentioned that the bank was in talks with private equity firms, strategic investors and family offices to raise additional capital.

About 34 crore shares of YES Bank are being exchanged in the bourses currently soon after the news broke.

4.5 percent equity worth Rs 700 crore traded in multiple blocks on NSE and BSE.

(This is a developing story)

Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here.