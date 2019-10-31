#Infosys#DiwaliStocks
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex touches new high; SBI surges 3%
Asian stocks edge higher after Fed rate cut, focus shifts to BOJ
Oil prices extend fall after surprise inventory build
Rupee rises 9 paise against US dollar after Fed rate cut
Home Market Stocks
Market

YES Bank receives binding offer; stock shoots up 35%

Updated : October 31, 2019 01:37 PM IST

YES Bank's shares skyrocketed nearly 35 percent intraday on Thursday after the bank received a binding offer of $1.2 billion.
In the period of last one year, the stock fell 63 percent but in this month alone, the stock has risen 69 percent. 
YES Bank receives binding offer; stock shoots up 35%
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Yes Bank gets binding offer of $1.2 billion from a global investor; shares jump 33%

Yes Bank gets binding offer of $1.2 billion from a global investor; shares jump 33%

The best wireless earbuds for a premium audio experience

The best wireless earbuds for a premium audio experience

Nearly 25% of new H-1B visa requests rejected, says report

Nearly 25% of new H-1B visa requests rejected, says report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV