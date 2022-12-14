Yes Bank shares drop after Morgan Stanley says price factoring in better performance

Yes Bank shares surged nearly 40 percent over the last four trading sessions before Wednesday's drop.

Shares of Yes Bank Ltd. declined as much as 8 percent on Wednesday, cooling off from their 52-week high. Brokerage firm Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on the private lender with an "underweight" rating and a price target of Rs 20.

The stock snapped a four-day run of gains, during which it gained nearly 40 percent.

Morgan Stanley expects the bank's asset quality to improve with gross impaired loans expected to fall to 9 percent from 20 percent in financial year 2020.

The firm also expects loan growth to accelerate at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20 percent from the current financial year until financial year 2025, compared to a 3 percent CAGR until financial year 2022.

Net Interest Margin is likely to improve to 3.2 percent by financial year 2025 from 2.6 percent in the current financial year. Additionally, Return on Assets (RoA) may come in at 1 percent in financial year 2025 from 0.4 percent currently.

However, improvement in RoA beyond 1 percent will be tough and gradual as the brokerage sees much higher competitive intensity in this cycle.

At 1.6 times price-to-book value for financial year 2024, Morgan Stanley believes that the current valuation is pricing in the improvement in RoAs.

The bank will now issue 184.8 crore shares at Rs 13.78 apiece and 128 crore warrants at Rs 14.82 apiece to Carlyle and Adventa.

Additionally, the three-year lock-in period for the bank's shareholders will also expire in March 2023.

Shares of Yes Bank are trading 5.6 percent lower at Rs 22.60.