Yes Bank falls over 7% after lock-in period ends, shares released today

Now, after the end of three-year lock-in, these banks are allowed to sell their stake and book profit as these banks had bought Yes Bank shares at around ₹10 a piece. The terms of the reconstruction scheme barred investors from selling shares acquired in Yes Bank in the secondary market for three years. Additionally, SBI had to hold at least a 26 percent stake in the bank till March 2023.

In the year 2020, eight financial companies had come together under RBI’s reconstruction plan to rescue Yes Bank. Besides, SBI, Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank and ICICI Bank are major banks that took part in Yes Bank’s bailout. As of December 31, SBI held 26.14 percent stake, IDFC First Bank one percent, Axis Bank 1.6 percent and ICICI Bank 2.6 percent stake.

Additionally, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) held 3.48 percent stake and Kotak Mahindra Bank 1.3 percent stake. Life Insurance Corporation of India held 4.3 percent stake and non-banking financial companies held a 0.2 percent stake in Yes Bank as on December 31, 2022. Foreign shareholders held 24.59 percent as on December 31 last year.

The bank has recently concluded the sale of stressed assets to JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Company, which has led to substantial reduction in GNPA, now down to 2 percent. But, the AT-1 bonds issue remains under somewhat of a cloud. The Supreme Court has, in the interim, upheld a high court order to put on hold the write-off move.