Yes Bank jump sharply as concerns over promoter pledge ease, gains capped as Rajat Monga quits
Updated : October 03, 2019 09:38 AM IST
Yes Bank shares traded over 18 percent higher on BSE, quoting at Rs 37.85 at 9.28 am.
Yes Bank shares came under pressure for the fifth straight session on Tuesday amid concerns over its exposure to Indiabulls Housing Finance.
Gill, in a conference call, informed investors that Group president Rajat Monga has quit.
