Yes Bank gains 9% on report of plans to raise additional Rs 9,000 crore

Shares of Yes Bank gained nearly 9 percent in intra-day deals on Friday after CNBC-TV18 reported that the private sector lender is in talks with private equity firms to raise Rs 9,000 crore.

The stock gained as much as 8.7 percent to Rs 61.25 per share on the BSE. At 11:12 am, the stock was trading 5.4 percent higher at Rs 59.35 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was 0.17 percent lower at 36,409.

Earlier this week, the stock had fallen 12 percent amid concerns over its exposure to CG Power, which has been hit by alleged financial irregularities and unauthorised transactions.

Yes Bankâ€™s management is currently seeking permission for the fundraise from the board, which is likely to meet soon and take a decision, sources told CNBC-TV18.

Though the management had previously received board approval to raise $300 million, sources said that the amount was not sufficient for the private lenderâ€™s growth.

Last week, the private sector lender raised Rs 1,930 crore through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) route. It allotted 23.1 crores equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers at Rs 83.55 per share.

The bank recorded a dismal performance in the first quarter, which ended June 2019, posting a 91 percent year-on-year drop in net profit at Rs 113.8 crore. This was the second consecutive quarter where the bank had shown a massive hit on the bottom line.

The bank went through a major administrative change back in March, when the promoter-chief executive Rana Kapoor was forced out of the company by the Reserve Bank of India over concerns about his governance.

He was replaced by Ravneet Gill, who last month said that concerns about the bankâ€™s asset quality have been overstated, reiterating that the management plans to raise capital to refocus on growth.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, the CEO said the money is being raised 'for growth purposes only, not to heal the balance sheet' of the bank.

