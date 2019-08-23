Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
Yes Bank gains 9% on report of plans to raise additional Rs 9,000 crore

Updated : August 23, 2019 12:17 PM IST

Shares of Yes Bank gained nearly 9 percent in intra-day deals on Friday after CNBC-TV18 reported that the private sector lender is in talks with private equity firms to raise Rs 9,000 crore.
The stock gained as much as 8.7 percent to Rs 61.25 per share on the BSE.
Last week, the private sector lender raised Rs 1,930 crore through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) route.
