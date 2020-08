Yes Bank's share price gained 5 percent on Wednesday after the lender repaid the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Rs 35,000 crore out of the Rs 50,000 crore of Special Liquidity Facility (SLF) that was extended to it to make up for any shortfall in deposits during the crisis this March. The stock traded 5 percent higher to Rs 15.80 apiece on the NSE. There has been a strong interest in the Yes Bank stock that it has rallied 44 percent in the last 17 trading sessions.

“The Bank has, as of date repaid Rs 35,000 crore of SLF and the balance (Rs 15,000 crores) will be repaid within the timelines set by RBI,” the bank’s Chairman Sunil Mehta noted in his message to shareholders.

RBI had first provided Yes Bank with the special liquidity window immediately when it was coming out of the moratorium imposed on it after the board was superseded in March this year. The SLF window was given for 3 months to ensure that the bank was covered for any large deposit withdrawals. It was later extended for another three months until mid-September, according to people in the know.