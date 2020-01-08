Market
Yes Bank gains 4 percent on fundraising plans
Updated : January 08, 2020 10:25 AM IST
The scrip rallied 4.76 percent to touch intraday high of Rs 47.25 per share on the BSE.
In December, the lender had said that it is favorably considering Citax Holdings and Citax Investment Group's $500 million offer.
