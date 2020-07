The follow-on public offer of Yes Bank has been subscribed 95 percent at Rs 14,251.46 crore so far on final day of bidding, July 17. While the total subscription stands at 0.95x, the institutional (anchor+ non-anchor) subscription stands at 1.40x as of 5 pm.

The total size of Yes Bank FPO is Rs 15,000 crore.

The maximum bids has been received at lower end of price band of Rs 12-13 per share. The anchor book, through which the lender has received Rs 4,098 crore, has also been subscribed at Rs 12 per share.

The reserved portion of non-institutional investors have seen subscription of 63 percent, while the qualified institutional buyers have witnessed 1.91 times of subscription.