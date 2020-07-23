Yes Bank FPO allotment status expected today: Here is how to check

Private lender Yes Bank on July 15 launched fresh equity shares in the market via follow-on public offer (FPO) worth Rs 15,000 crore and raised Rs 14,266.97 crore after two days (95 percent subscription including anchor book). The basis allotment details is expected to be announced today.

It usually takes six working days for the FPO allotment process from the issue closing date. There are usually two ways of checking your FPO allotment status.

1. Open the official website of BSE or click on this link here. Select equity, and insert Yes Bank in the 'issue name'. Fill your 'application no.' and 'PAN no.' and then click on the Search button.

2. Go to Karvy FinTech's IPO allotment status page or click on this link here. Type Yes Bank in the 'Select IPO' and enter all the necessary details of your application type.

The listing of the Yes Bank's FPO shares is likely to take place on July 27.

The capital raised from this FPO will be used in the bank's growth and expansion, including enhancing its capital adequacy and solvency ratio.

The bank's CET (common equity tier) I ratio stood at 6.3 percent, as on March 31, 2020. The central bank had directed the bank to keep it at a minimum of 7.375 percent during the same period. In its prospectus, the bank said, "The minimum CET I ratio requirement will increase to 8 percent by September 30, 2020."

The fresh issue of equity shares will infuse liquidity in the bank and also help with the loan book as its asset quality remains poor. During FY19-20, the bank reported a net loss of Rs 16,432.58 crore led by higher provisions that rose over four-fold to Rs 28,312.49 crore in that year.

On its final day, the QIB portion was subscribed 1.90 times, non-institutional investor portion was subscribed 0.63 times, the retail portion was subscribed 0.47 times and employee portion was subscribed 0.33 times.