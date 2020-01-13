Market
YES Bank falls 8% on uncertainties over capital raising plans
Updated : January 13, 2020 10:25 AM IST
The scrip touched intraday low of Rs 41.20 after falling 8.03 percent against the previous close on the BSE.
At 9:45 am, shares of YES Bank were trading 4.91 percent lower at Rs 42.60 on the BSE.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more