After the proposed restructuring of the embattled Yes Bank, the investors’ hopes are high that the bank will survive. This was reflected when the share price of the lender jumped a whooping over 400 percent from the all-time low in just 2 trading sessions after the restructuring scheme was announced.

On March 6, 2020, the shares of Yes Bank hit its all-time low of Rs 5.55 apiece on the BSE.

The worse off the market is, the better the opportunities are to profit. Does this principle of contrarian investing stand true on the Yes Bank?

Brokerage JP Morgan had earlier said that the rally in the stock was unjustified as the new capital would come in at a steep discount.

Tough the shares of Yes Bank witnessed a recovery in recent days, analysts believe it to be a short-term bounce back which would not sustain.

“There is an anticipation that the private lender will survive after a breather given by the SBI. However, the risk remains due to an unhealthy balance sheet with huge NPAs,” said Sunil Shah, Co-founder, Turtle Star PMS services.

The recent rise in stock prices is only led by short-term bets by retail investors. Large financial institutions will stay away from the Yes Bank, Shah added.

So, is this the time to buy Yes Bank shares or is the story over?

Baron Rothschild, an 18th-century British nobleman and member of the Rothschild banking family, is credited with saying that "Buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own."

However, in the case of Yes Bank, analysts said that the investors should wait till the fundamentals of the bank changes. Weak financials and a rise in NPA remain top risks.

“The situation in the bank needs to be much more stable before investing in its shares,” a senior analyst with a major brokerage firm said.

Global investment firm Nomura earlier warned that the repeated relief measures from the government and the Reserve Bank of India are symptomatic of wider credit risks that still lurk in India’s financial system.

Failure of Yes Bank may prompt a shift in deposits from smaller private sector banks to the perceived safety of public sector banks, which may constrain the ability of these private banks to grow their loan books, Nomura noted.

It believes that even if financial stability risks surrounding Yes Bank are managed well, the underlying problems in the telecom and power sectors may continue to trouble the banking sector.