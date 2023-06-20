Yes Bank board meeting on June 23 to consider fund raising via debt securities

However, the bank has not specified the quantum of funds that it plans on raising.

Mumbai-based private sector lender Yes Bank Ltd. will hold a board meeting on Friday, June 23 to consider the proposal of raising funds. Notice of the bank's AGM will also be approved during the board meeting.

The bank will consider raising funds via debt securities but not limited to non-convertible debentures (NCDs), bonds, medium-term notes (MTN) etc.

