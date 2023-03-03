English
Yes Bank AT-1 bond case: SC stays Bombay HC ruling on bond write-off

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBC-TV18 Mar 3, 2023 4:30:17 PM IST (Updated)

Shares of Yes Bank Ltd ended at Rs 16.86, down by Rs 0.63, or 3.60 percent on the BSE.

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the Bombay High Court order which had set aside the writing down of Yes Bank's AT-1 bonds of more than Rs 8,300 crore in January. The apex court also issued a notice to bondholders.

The Bombay High Court quashed a decision taken by the Yes Bank Administrator on March 14, 2020, to write off Additional Tier 1 (AT-1) bonds noting the Administrator did not have the authority to take such a decision.
Yes Bank, whose board of directors was reconstituted and fresh capital was infused in 2020, had issued AT-1 bonds in the nature of debentures in December 2013, December 2016, and October 2017. These bonds were written down as part of reviving the bank in 2020.
Also Read: Swiggy sells cloud kitchen business to Kitchens@ in a bid to cut costs
According to Sebi, 1,346 individual investors had invested approximately Rs 679 crore in the AT1 bonds, of which 1,311 were existing customers of Yes Bank and invested approximately Rs 663 crore.
Further, 277 customers had existing fixed deposits with Yes Bak and the bank prematurely closed their existing FDs and reinvested an amount to the extent of Rs 80 crore in these AT-1 bonds.
Back in 2020, Yes Bank cited the RBI’s Basel III capital regulations, which says that if the relevant authorities decide to reconstitute a bank or amalgamate it with any other lender under Section 45 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, the bank will be deemed as non-viable or approaching non-viability. In such a case, the trigger for conversion or write-down of the AT-1 instruments will be activated, it said.
Also Read: India is the place to be for many German companies, says SAP CEO
It pointed out that such bonds would need to be fully written down permanently before any reconstruction of the bank is undertaken. Hence, the perpetual subordinated Basel-III compliant additional tier-1 bonds issued for an amount of Rs 3,000 crore as on December 23, 2016, and the perpetual subordinated Basel-III compliant AT-1 bonds issued by the lender for Rs 5,415 crore on October 18, 2017, have been fully written down and stand extinguished.
First Published: Mar 3, 2023 4:22 PM IST
