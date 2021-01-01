Market Year 2021 for Indian equities: Vaccine, COVID situation, geopolitical trends, Budget to be key drivers, say analysts Updated : January 01, 2021 11:36 AM IST If 2020 was largely about survival, both health-wise and finance-wise, it was also the most opportune time to tweak and tighten portfolios. Dalal Street wrapped up 2020 on a bullish note, with the Sensex gaining 15.7 percent during the year marked with panic selling as well as record-breaking peaks. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply