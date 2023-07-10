A dividend announcement took shares of this IT company to a 52-week high — Do you own?

The record date of the interim dividend has been set by the company’s board as Friday, July 28, 2023. The interim dividend, if it is declared, will be paid within 30 days from the date of AGM.

Shares of Xchanging Solutions Ltd. ended at a 52-week high of Rs 106.50 after the stock surged over 15 percent on Monday, marking its biggest single-day jump in over a year.

The company's board of directors approved an interim dividend of Rs 15 per share or 150 percent on shares of face value of Rs 10 each. The interim dividend is subject to declaration by the members of Xchanging Solutions at the company’s ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM).

For the quarter ended on March 31, 2023, the company’s consolidated net profit remained almost flat at Rs 11.02 crore from Rs 11.07 crore in the same quarter last year.

Its net sales increased 1.55 percent in the March quarter to Rs 45.77 crore, compared to Rs 45.07 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Xchanging Solutions’ earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of Rs 16.5 crore in the March quarter was 2.48 percent higher than Rs 16.13 crore observed in the year-ago period.

Shares of Xchanging Solutions ended 15.5 percent higher at Rs 106.50. The stock has risen nearly 60 percent on a year-to-date basis, while over the last 12 months, the stock has surged close to 80 percent.