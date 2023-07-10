CNBC TV18
A dividend announcement took shares of this IT company to a 52-week high — Do you own?

Read Time2 Min Read
By CNBCTV18.com Jul 10, 2023 3:55:40 PM IST (Published)

The record date of the interim dividend has been set by the company’s board as Friday, July 28, 2023. The interim dividend, if it is declared, will be paid within 30 days from the date of AGM.

Shares of Xchanging Solutions Ltd. ended at a 52-week high of Rs 106.50 after the stock surged over 15 percent on Monday, marking its biggest single-day jump in over a year.

The company's board of directors approved an interim dividend of Rs 15 per share or 150 percent on shares of face value of Rs 10 each. The interim dividend is subject to declaration by the members of Xchanging Solutions at the company’s ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM).
X