Sandeep J Shah, Managing Partner of Motilal Oswal Private Wealth Management, on Monday said worst is behind for the residential space.

“A lot of the listed players incrementally are focusing on the mid segment and the lower segment. That is where some of the growth is coming back because affordability of real estate has never been better,” he said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

PSUs is an interesting space, but you have to be selective, he said, adding that there is merit in looking at some of the PSUs with very strong and robust businesses.

“They have very good dividend yields, they have good cash flows, and especially those where there is even some nominal earnings growth is the place that we would like to go. So, yes, there is merit in looking at them,” he said.

According to Shah, as long as there is no second round of virus scare and the economy continues to steadily improve, banks, lending financials as well capital market related businesses will participate very strongly.