Worried about market performance? Morgan Stanley suggests top stocks for your portfolio
Updated : August 08, 2019 11:33 AM IST
According to a report by Morgan Stanley, indicators suggest that investors with a bit of patience will likely be rewarded well in the next 12 months.
They prefer financials, consumer discretionary and industrials, both large- and mid-caps.
The brokerage's June 2020 target for Sensex is 45,000 in the base case scenario.
